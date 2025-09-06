Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships

Indian archers have made a remarkable entry into the finals of the compound men's team and mixed pair events at the World Championships, promising at least two medals by Saturday.

The men's team exhibited exceptional skill and resilience, triumphing over Australia, the USA, and Turkey in intense contests to secure a gold medal match against France on Sunday.

Rishabh Yadav, a 23-year-old debutant, demonstrated outstanding performance, partnering with seasoned Jyothi Surekha Vennam. Together, they advanced to the mixed pair final, where they will compete against the Netherlands for the top spot.