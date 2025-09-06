Indian Archers Poised for Glory at World Championships
Indian archers have reached the finals in compound men's team and mixed pair events at the World Championships, securing at least two medals. Rishabh Yadav, making his debut, has performed exceptionally, partnering with Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the mixed pair event. The team will face France and Netherlands for gold.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwangju | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:35 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Indian archers have made a remarkable entry into the finals of the compound men's team and mixed pair events at the World Championships, promising at least two medals by Saturday.
The men's team exhibited exceptional skill and resilience, triumphing over Australia, the USA, and Turkey in intense contests to secure a gold medal match against France on Sunday.
Rishabh Yadav, a 23-year-old debutant, demonstrated outstanding performance, partnering with seasoned Jyothi Surekha Vennam. Together, they advanced to the mixed pair final, where they will compete against the Netherlands for the top spot.
Advertisement