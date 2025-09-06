Harsh Dubey: Crafting Spin Magic with Insights from Ravindra Jadeja

In a standout performance during the Duleep Trophy semifinal, Harsh Dubey skillfully restrained West Zone's seasoned batters with his precise left-arm spin. Drawing insights from cricket stalwart Ravindra Jadeja, Dubey has crafted an evolving skillset, which he highlighted after taking three key wickets for Central Zone.

Dubey's growth trajectory includes being part of the India A squad's England tour, a valuable experience where he engaged deeply with Jadeja about strategies and techniques in left-arm spin. This mentorship has been pivotal for Dubey, who was the leading wicket-taker in the previous Ranji Trophy season. The promising 23-year-old emphasized the significance of Vidarbha's red ball cricket culture in honing his skills.

Dubey's well-rounded cricket mastery was further demonstrated with a crucial 76-run innings; a contribution that aided Central Zone in gaining a first innings advantage. Dubey is set to face Australia A with India A later this month, where his dual focus on adapting strategies and maintaining a proactive mindset continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)