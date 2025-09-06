Left Menu

Harsh Dubey: Crafting Spin Magic with Insights from Ravindra Jadeja

Harsh Dubey impressed in the Duleep Trophy semifinal with his left-arm spin, crediting insights from Ravindra Jadeja for his development. Dubey's role clarity and training in Vidarbha's red-ball culture have enhanced his game. His skills with both ball and bat earned him a spot in the India A squad against Australia A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:42 IST
Harsh Dubey: Crafting Spin Magic with Insights from Ravindra Jadeja
Harsh Dubey

In a standout performance during the Duleep Trophy semifinal, Harsh Dubey skillfully restrained West Zone's seasoned batters with his precise left-arm spin. Drawing insights from cricket stalwart Ravindra Jadeja, Dubey has crafted an evolving skillset, which he highlighted after taking three key wickets for Central Zone.

Dubey's growth trajectory includes being part of the India A squad's England tour, a valuable experience where he engaged deeply with Jadeja about strategies and techniques in left-arm spin. This mentorship has been pivotal for Dubey, who was the leading wicket-taker in the previous Ranji Trophy season. The promising 23-year-old emphasized the significance of Vidarbha's red ball cricket culture in honing his skills.

Dubey's well-rounded cricket mastery was further demonstrated with a crucial 76-run innings; a contribution that aided Central Zone in gaining a first innings advantage. Dubey is set to face Australia A with India A later this month, where his dual focus on adapting strategies and maintaining a proactive mindset continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

 India
2
BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

 India
3
Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

 India
4
Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025