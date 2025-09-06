India Gears Up for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with High Hopes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed confidence in the preparation of the India Women's Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, set to commence on September 30, with the opening match against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Having narrowly missed out on the title in the 2017 final against England, the Indian team aims to capture the ICC Women's Trophy for the first time. Despite losing victories on foreign soil being rare, Indian women's cricket showcased strong performances defeating England in both T20 and ODI formats earlier this year.

For the first time, Guwahati will host World Cup matches during the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, following its successful experience with warm-up games for the Men's World Cup. The opening ceremony will feature a performance by renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal, who will also sing the official anthem, "Bring it Home."