USA Triumphs with 60-0 Rugby Blitz

The United States women's rugby team secured a decisive 60-0 victory over Samoa at the Women's Rugby World Cup, scoring 10 unanswered tries. This win boosts their chances of reaching the quarter-finals, pending the outcome of the Australia versus England match.

Freda Tafuna was a standout performer, contributing four tries to the US tally. Hope Rogers, Cassidy Bargell, Erica Coulibaly, Erica Jarrell-Searcy, and Olivia Ortiz also scored, with the action taking place at York Community Stadium. The victory grants the USA a vital bonus point and a total of eight points in Pool A, leaving them dependent on England defeating Australia significantly for quarter-final qualification.

Samoa exits the tournament after suffering heavy defeats, but demonstrated spirit in their final match. Earlier, Canada topped Pool B with a 40-19 victory over Scotland, who will face England if England prevails over Australia. The Canadian team faced a tough challenge but capitalized on Scottish errors for their win.