USA Triumphs with 60-0 Rugby Blitz

The USA women's rugby team dominated Samoa with a 60-0 victory in the Women's Rugby World Cup, keeping quarter-final hopes alive. Freda Tafuna scored four tries, leading the charge at York Community Stadium. The USA awaits the result of Australia vs. England, which will determine pool standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:04 IST
The United States women's rugby team secured a decisive 60-0 victory over Samoa at the Women's Rugby World Cup, scoring 10 unanswered tries. This win boosts their chances of reaching the quarter-finals, pending the outcome of the Australia versus England match.

Freda Tafuna was a standout performer, contributing four tries to the US tally. Hope Rogers, Cassidy Bargell, Erica Coulibaly, Erica Jarrell-Searcy, and Olivia Ortiz also scored, with the action taking place at York Community Stadium. The victory grants the USA a vital bonus point and a total of eight points in Pool A, leaving them dependent on England defeating Australia significantly for quarter-final qualification.

Samoa exits the tournament after suffering heavy defeats, but demonstrated spirit in their final match. Earlier, Canada topped Pool B with a 40-19 victory over Scotland, who will face England if England prevails over Australia. The Canadian team faced a tough challenge but capitalized on Scottish errors for their win.

