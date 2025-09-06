Left Menu

India Aims High in CAFA Nations Cup Debut

India, led by coach Khalid Jamil, finishes second in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, surpassing host Tajikistan. The Blue Tigers now face Oman in the play-off for third place, with standout performances from Anwar Ali boosting their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

Indian footballer Anwar Ali (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
India's national football team, the Blue Tigers, have made an impressive debut in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Under the guidance of their new head coach Khalid Jamil, the team has secured a win, a loss, and a draw, edging out hosts Tajikistan to claim the second spot in Group B.

India, currently ranked 133rd in FIFA standings, is set to face 79th-ranked Oman in the crucial third-place play-off match. This encounter, scheduled for September 8 at Tajikistan's Hisor Central Stadium, serves as a critical preparation step for the team's ultimate goal of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Centre-back Anwar Ali, who shone in a recent match against Afghanistan, emphasized the importance of these games in building confidence and readiness for upcoming challenges. With key player Sandesh Jhingan sidelined due to injury, Ali's role becomes even more vital as India aims to secure a commendable finish in the tournament.

