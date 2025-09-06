Marc Soler's Daring Solo Triumph at Vuelta a Espana
Spain's Marc Soler clinched victory in stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana with a breakaway on a challenging Category 1 climb. Despite a strong chase, Jonas Vingegaard maintained his lead in the overall standings. Soler's performance highlights his strength in the 139.5km mountainous stage from Aviles.
In a stunning display of endurance and strategy, Spain's Marc Soler emerged victorious in stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana, leaving competitors trailing with a daring solo breakaway on a crucial Category 1 climb.
Soler, representing UAE Team Emirates XRG, distanced his closest rival, Johannes Staune-Mittet, on the demanding 16.9km ascent to La Farrapona, securing a substantial lead of over a minute.
Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike made a late surge to finish second, maintaining his overall lead, as Portugal's Joao Almeida held on to his position for the red jersey chase.
