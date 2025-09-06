Left Menu

India's Dominant 7-0 Victory Over China Secures Asia Cup Final Spot

The Indian Men's Hockey Team secured a decisive 7-0 triumph over China in the Asia Cup Super 4s, reaching the final against Korea. A strong performance marked by goals from Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, and others showcased India's dominance throughout the match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:53 IST
India's Dominant 7-0 Victory Over China Secures Asia Cup Final Spot
Indian Men's Hockey Team celebrates after registering a win over China (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a commanding display of skill and strategy, the Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched a sweeping 7-0 victory against China during their third Super 4s encounter at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar, catapulting them to the Asia Cup final where they will face defending champions Korea. The decisive win, highlighted by remarkable contributions from players like Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra, affirmed India's dominance from start to finish.

India set the tone early with two strategic goals in the opening quarter. In the fourth minute, a well-timed aerial pass from Harmanpreet Singh to Jarmanpreet Singh culminated in a precise cross to Shilanand Lakra, who skillfully converted it into the first goal. Shortly after, a penalty corner allowed Dilpreet Singh to capitalize on a rebound, extending India's lead. As the match progressed, the Indian squad continued to maintain relentless pressure on China, effectively confining them to their half and securing additional goals in the second quarter.

India sustained their offensive momentum in the third quarter, with Shilanand Lakra assisting a goal by Raj Kumar Pal, followed by Sukhjeet Singh's sharp finish. Despite the secure lead, India pressed on, with Abhishek adding two goals in the final quarter, exemplifying India's control over the game. With this momentum, India prepares to face Korea in the final on Sunday, seeking to seize the prestigious trophy.

