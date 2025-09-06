India's Dominant 7-0 Victory Over China Secures Asia Cup Final Spot

In a commanding display of skill and strategy, the Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched a sweeping 7-0 victory against China during their third Super 4s encounter at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar, catapulting them to the Asia Cup final where they will face defending champions Korea. The decisive win, highlighted by remarkable contributions from players like Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra, affirmed India's dominance from start to finish.

India set the tone early with two strategic goals in the opening quarter. In the fourth minute, a well-timed aerial pass from Harmanpreet Singh to Jarmanpreet Singh culminated in a precise cross to Shilanand Lakra, who skillfully converted it into the first goal. Shortly after, a penalty corner allowed Dilpreet Singh to capitalize on a rebound, extending India's lead. As the match progressed, the Indian squad continued to maintain relentless pressure on China, effectively confining them to their half and securing additional goals in the second quarter.

India sustained their offensive momentum in the third quarter, with Shilanand Lakra assisting a goal by Raj Kumar Pal, followed by Sukhjeet Singh's sharp finish. Despite the secure lead, India pressed on, with Abhishek adding two goals in the final quarter, exemplifying India's control over the game. With this momentum, India prepares to face Korea in the final on Sunday, seeking to seize the prestigious trophy.