BCCI's Financial Growth: Building a Cricketer's Fortune

The BCCI has amassed an impressive Rs 14,627 crore over five years, taking its cash reserves to Rs 20,686 crore. Despite dipping media rights income, investments and IPL earnings contributed to a Rs 1,623.08 crore surplus. Significant funds are allocated for infrastructure, cricket, and benevolent purposes.

Updated: 06-09-2025 23:33 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has substantially increased its financial reserves, growing by Rs 14,627 crore over the last five years. The latest fiscal year alone saw an addition of Rs 4,193 crore, pushing cash and bank balances to a staggering Rs 20,686 crore.

Even though media rights revenue fell from Rs 2,524.80 crore to Rs 813.14 crore due to fewer home international games, the BCCI offset this with a boost in investment income, which rose to Rs 986.45 crore. IPL earnings and ICC distributions also supported a surplus of Rs 1,623.08 crore for the 2023-24 period.

In notable budgetary allocations, the BCCI has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for infrastructure, Rs 350 crore for a benevolent fund celebrating their platinum jubilee, and Rs 500 crore for cricket development. The figures, to be presented at the upcoming AGM, highlight the BCCI's strategic financial planning.

