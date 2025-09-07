Epic Comeback: Granollers and Zeballos Triumph in U.S. Open Men's Doubles

In an electrifying display of resilience, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos overcame a daunting challenge to secure the U.S. Open men's doubles title on Saturday. Facing British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, the Spanish-Argentine duo saved three match points in a gripping final.

The duo, seeded fifth, had previously defeated the sixth-seeded Salisbury and Skupski at the French Open and Wimbledon this year. They found themselves at a disadvantage early on at the Arthur Ashe Stadium but turned the match around in a thrilling comeback.

Granollers and Zeballos, who had tasted defeat in a past U.S. Open final, redeemed themselves by claiming their second Grand Slam title this year. Their victory not only echoed their dominance but also marked a memorable moment in their remarkable season.

(With inputs from agencies.)