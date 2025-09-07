Finland's Thrilling Victory: A EuroBasket Shock

In a shocking turn of events at EuroBasket, Finland triumphed over Serbia, eliminating the tournament favorites with a score of 92-86.

Shooting guard Elias Valtonen made a crucial late three-pointer against NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, ensuring Finland's victory. Despite missing several shots, Lauri Markkanen contributed significantly with 29 points.

'It was an unreal performance,' said Markkanen, as his team prepares to face the winners of France vs. Georgia. Finland celebrates a historic win, but the journey continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)