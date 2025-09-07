Left Menu

Finland's Thrilling Victory: A EuroBasket Shock

Finland stunned the basketball world by defeating favorites Serbia 92-86 in EuroBasket, advancing to the quarter-finals. Elias Valtonen and Lauri Markkanen were instrumental, with Valtonen's crucial three-pointer changing the game's tide. Finland now awaits their next opponent, to be determined between France and Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 04:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking turn of events at EuroBasket, Finland triumphed over Serbia, eliminating the tournament favorites with a score of 92-86.

Shooting guard Elias Valtonen made a crucial late three-pointer against NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, ensuring Finland's victory. Despite missing several shots, Lauri Markkanen contributed significantly with 29 points.

'It was an unreal performance,' said Markkanen, as his team prepares to face the winners of France vs. Georgia. Finland celebrates a historic win, but the journey continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

