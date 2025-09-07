Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Marquette Lacrosse: Honoring Fallen Heroes

Two Marquette University lacrosse players, Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder, died in a car crash in Milwaukee. The incident, involving a 41-year-old driver, remains under investigation. Michaud and Snyder were praised for their academic and athletic achievements. A Mass was held in their memory, and university officials expressed condolences.

Tragedy struck Marquette University as two men's lacrosse team members, Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder, lost their lives in a car crash near campus. The incident occurred on Friday night in downtown Milwaukee, prompting an outpouring of grief across the university community.

Marquette officials confirmed the devastating news on Saturday, after a Mass was held to honor Michaud and Snyder. Both were respected athletes and scholars, recognized for their academic achievements by being named to the Big East's all-academic team. Police reports state that a 41-year-old driver collided with the vehicle containing Michaud, Snyder, and four other teammates.

The crash is under investigation by Milwaukee police, with criminal charges pending against the driver involved. The university community mourns the loss of these promising students, whose lives were tragically cut short. Medical personnel treated the other four team members for injuries not considered life-threatening. Marquette President Kimo Ah Yun has requested community prayers for the victims' families.

