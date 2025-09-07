Left Menu

Sabalenka Defends U.S. Open Crown, Triumphs Over Anisimova

Aryna Sabalenka secured her fourth Grand Slam title by defeating Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open final, continuing her hardcourt dominance. Despite rain interruptions, Sabalenka maintained focus, showcasing her powerful game. Anisimova, fighting hard in her second major final, praised Sabalenka's achievements despite her own disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 06:29 IST
Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one in women's tennis, defended her U.S. Open title with a decisive 6-3 7-6(3) win against American Amanda Anisimova on Saturday. The match, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, highlighted Sabalenka's continued dominance on hardcourt surfaces, marking her fourth Grand Slam victory.

In a contest characterized by powerful serves and unforced errors, Sabalenka minimized her mistakes, committing only 15 errors compared to Anisimova's 29. Sabalenka thanked her supporters, sharing her determination to reach more finals and keep fans cheering in her corner, no matter their location.

Despite spirited efforts, Anisimova could not maintain momentum, ultimately succumbing to Sabalenka's relentless offense. The match saw interruptions from a sudden downpour but ended with Sabalenka celebrating another triumph, acknowledging the path of hard-earned lessons leading to success.

