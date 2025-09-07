Left Menu

South Africa and Pakistan Kick Off New World Test Championship Cycle

South Africa and Pakistan start the new World Test Championship cycle with a historic test match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium next month. This marks Lahore’s first test in over three years. Pakistan Cricket Board COO emphasizes the importance of the series against the current champions.

South Africa and Pakistan are set to embark on a new World Test Championship cycle, beginning with a significant test match at Lahore's renowned Gaddafi Stadium. This October, the stadium will witness its first test cricket match in over three years, following a hiatus since March 2022.

In recent achievements, South Africa ended its ICC title drought by clinching victory against Australia at Lord's in June, while Pakistan completed the previous WTC cycle at the bottom of the standings. Pakistan suffered a disappointing home series against Bangladesh, losing 2-0.

Sumair Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board, expressed excitement about hosting South Africa for the series inauguration. The matches will not only test Pakistan against the world champions but also engage fans with quality cricket. The series, including tests, T20s, and ODIs, will cover multiple venues across Pakistan.

