Lovlina Borgohain's Struggle: A Fight Beyond the Ring

Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has voiced her disappointment over insufficient training opportunities, following her exit from the World Boxing Championships. Borgohain, who returned to the international scene after a year, struggled during her 0-5 defeat to Turkey's Busra Isildar in the 75kg category.

In a candid post on X, Borgohain expressed regret about the lack of exposure leading to the Paris Olympics, contrasting it with better support before the Tokyo Games. She mentioned the scarcity of international camps and sparring partners, which are crucial for an athlete's growth.

Despite the challenges, including limited competitions and national team infighting, Borgohain remains resolved to persevere. Although she praised her coaches, she stressed the need for enhanced training support, pledging a strong return to the sport.