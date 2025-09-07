Left Menu

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Italian Grand Prix, marking the fastest race in Formula One history. McLaren's strategic team orders affected Oscar Piastri's position, causing controversy. Verstappen's win breaks his nine-race drought, while Piastri's lead over teammate Lando Norris shrinks to 31 points.

Verstappen

Max Verstappen stormed to victory in the Italian Grand Prix, setting a record with the fastest race in Formula One history. Verstappen's win at Monza marked his first victory since May, ending a nine-race drought. The Dutch driver's triumph was a dominant performance as he cruised to the chequered flag without challenge.

Adding drama to the race, McLaren's team orders reshuffled positions between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Piastri, affected by a slower pitstop, yielded to the seasoned strategy, allowing Norris to reclaim second place. Though Piastri initially questioned the decision, he eventually acquiesced, acknowledging team dynamics.

Verstappen's victory overshadowed a strategic controversy at McLaren, narrowing Piastri's overall lead over Norris to just 31 points. The reigning world champion's impressive pace demonstrated his unyielding quest for success, turning the Italian Grand Prix into a memorable weekend for Red Bull and its fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

