Tottenham Hotspur Ownership Talks: ENIC Rejects Takeover Bids

Tottenham Hotspur's majority shareholder, ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd, has rejected two takeover bids, insisting the club is not for sale. The bids involved PCP International Finance Limited and a consortium led by Firehawk Holdings Limited. Speculation about ownership change peaked after chairman Daniel Levy's exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 06:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur has clarified its ownership status after its majority shareholder, ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd, received and rejected two takeover bids. The Premier League club emphasized it is not on the market, dispelling rumors following former chairman Daniel Levy's recent departure.

The two preliminary bids were from Amanda Staveley's PCP International Finance Limited and another from Firehawk Holdings Limited, led by Dr. Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng. ENIC, holding an 86.5% stake, dismissed these proposals, reaffirming no intent to sell.

Under UK Takeover Code rules, the interested parties must clarify their intentions by October 5, 2025. Led by businessman Joe Lewis, ENIC confirmed its commitment to maintaining its existing ownership structure, supporting the club's new leadership under CEO Vinai Venkatesham and Chairman Peter Charrington.

