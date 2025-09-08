India's Asia Cup Strategy: Bowling Resilience and Leadership Dynamics

Arshdeep Singh's rapid reacquisition of 'match rhythm' and Jasprit Bumrah's endurance could define India's success in the upcoming Asia Cup, according to former national bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Despite extensive training in England, Arshdeep Singh is short on competitive overs, making his match readiness a focal concern as India begins its Asia Cup campaign against the UAE.

Arun stresses the challenge for Arshdeep in regaining form promptly, which is critical whether it takes a single match or multiple games. The spotlight also turns to Bumrah's capacity to participate continuously, attributing his performance consistency to playing throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)