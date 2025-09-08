Jacob Bethell's Century Sparks Ashes Hopes for Young English Batter

In a standout performance, Jacob Bethell, a promising England batter, achieved his first international century in a one-dayer against South Africa. His 110-run contribution was instrumental in England's record victory by 342 runs in Southampton.

As Bethell approaches 22, speculation arises over his potential inclusion in the Ashes squad, despite Ollie Pope being the preferred number three. Bethell, however, remains confident that his recent form could sway selectors.

His performance has drawn praise from England stalwart Joe Root, who noted Bethell's clarity and growth since childhood. As part of the anticipated Ashes series lineup, Bethell hopes his consistency continues to shine.