Rugby Giants Clash: England, Canada, and New Zealand Poised for Women's World Cup Showdown

England remains the favorite for the Women's Rugby World Cup, but Canada and New Zealand pose significant threats. All three teams emerged undefeated from group stages. England faces injury challenges, Canada and New Zealand showcase formidable forward power, and New Zealand's recent win against Ireland highlights their prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England enters the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as favorites, yet must contend with formidable challengers Canada and New Zealand. All three teams navigated the group stage unscathed, positioning them strongly for the weekend's pivotal matches.

England, eyeing a record 31st straight victory, anticipates a tough battle against Scotland. However, injuries, including that of World Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne, loom over their preparations. Their 'clunky' performance against Australia emphasized the necessity of a robust forward game.

Meanwhile, Canada and New Zealand capitalize on their powerful forwards. Canada's victory against Scotland and New Zealand's commanding win over Ireland underscore their potential to disrupt England's dominance and secure advanced positions in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

