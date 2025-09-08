Yeray Alvarez Suspended for Doping Violation: A Controversial Call

Athletic Bilbao center back Yeray Alvarez has been hit with a ten-month suspension following a failed doping test, UEFA announced. The 30-year-old Spaniard tested positive for Canrenone after a Europa League clash against Manchester United, where Bilbao faced a 3-0 defeat.

Alvarez, who accepted a provisional suspension starting June 2, attributes the positive test to medicine used in treating hair loss, a side effect of his 2016 testicular cancer treatment. UEFA's disciplinary body confirmed the suspension runs until April 2, 2026, citing non-intentional anti-doping violation.

In line with UEFA regulations, Alvarez can resume training with a club two months before his suspension concludes. The athlete has consistently played for Bilbao since emerging from their youth academy, marking 257 appearances for the senior squad.