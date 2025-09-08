Left Menu

UEFA Bans Yeray Álvarez for Doping Violation Over Hair Loss Medication

Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Álvarez has been banned for 10 months by UEFA after testing positive for a banned substance in hair loss medication. Following a voluntary suspension, Álvarez's ban applies to all competitions until April 2. The ban stems from medication taken post-cancer treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:14 IST
UEFA Bans Yeray Álvarez for Doping Violation Over Hair Loss Medication
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant decision, UEFA handed Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez a 10-month suspension for failing a doping test linked to a hair loss medication post-cancer treatment. Álvarez's ban extends across all competitions until April 2, 2024, following a voluntary suspension.

The Spanish center back, who fought back from a 2017 battle with testicular cancer, tested positive for Canrenone, a substance found in the medication he claimed was to combat alopecia. UEFA's ethics and disciplinary department affirmed the banned substance, resulting in the lengthy suspension.

Álvarez had taken the medicine following Athletic's Europa League semifinals loss to Manchester United. Amid preparations for the upcoming Champions League season, this unexpected suspension poses a challenge for the team.

TRENDING

1
Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

 Global
2
EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

 Belgium
3
BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

 India
4
NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025