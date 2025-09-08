UEFA Bans Yeray Álvarez for Doping Violation Over Hair Loss Medication
Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Álvarez has been banned for 10 months by UEFA after testing positive for a banned substance in hair loss medication. Following a voluntary suspension, Álvarez's ban applies to all competitions until April 2. The ban stems from medication taken post-cancer treatment.
In a significant decision, UEFA handed Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez a 10-month suspension for failing a doping test linked to a hair loss medication post-cancer treatment. Álvarez's ban extends across all competitions until April 2, 2024, following a voluntary suspension.
The Spanish center back, who fought back from a 2017 battle with testicular cancer, tested positive for Canrenone, a substance found in the medication he claimed was to combat alopecia. UEFA's ethics and disciplinary department affirmed the banned substance, resulting in the lengthy suspension.
Álvarez had taken the medicine following Athletic's Europa League semifinals loss to Manchester United. Amid preparations for the upcoming Champions League season, this unexpected suspension poses a challenge for the team.