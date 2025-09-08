UEFA Bans Yeray Álvarez for Doping Violation Over Hair Loss Medication

In a significant decision, UEFA handed Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez a 10-month suspension for failing a doping test linked to a hair loss medication post-cancer treatment. Álvarez's ban extends across all competitions until April 2, 2024, following a voluntary suspension.

The Spanish center back, who fought back from a 2017 battle with testicular cancer, tested positive for Canrenone, a substance found in the medication he claimed was to combat alopecia. UEFA's ethics and disciplinary department affirmed the banned substance, resulting in the lengthy suspension.

Álvarez had taken the medicine following Athletic's Europa League semifinals loss to Manchester United. Amid preparations for the upcoming Champions League season, this unexpected suspension poses a challenge for the team.