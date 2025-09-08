Left Menu

Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Álvarez Faces 10-Month UEFA Ban

Yeray Álvarez, a player for Athletic Bilbao, received a 10-month suspension from UEFA after testing positive for a banned substance. The substance was in medication Álvarez used to combat hair loss after cancer treatment. The ban, from a May incident, ends in April.

Updated: 08-09-2025 17:18 IST
Yeray Álvarez, a defender for Athletic Bilbao, has been suspended for 10 months by UEFA after failing a drug test. The positive result came after Álvarez used medication containing a prohibited substance to treat hair loss post-cancer treatment.

The drug test, administered after Athletic's Europa League semifinal loss to Manchester United, showed the presence of Canrenone — a banned substance. The 30-year-old immediately accepted a provisional suspension in June before UEFA's ruling.

Álvarez had previously taken time off from football in 2017 for testicular cancer treatment. Despite his appeal regarding the medication, UEFA upheld the suspension which affects all competitions. However, Athletic Bilbao will still compete in this season's Champions League.

