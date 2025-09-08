Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Álvarez Faces 10-Month UEFA Ban

Yeray Álvarez, a defender for Athletic Bilbao, has been suspended for 10 months by UEFA after failing a drug test. The positive result came after Álvarez used medication containing a prohibited substance to treat hair loss post-cancer treatment.

The drug test, administered after Athletic's Europa League semifinal loss to Manchester United, showed the presence of Canrenone — a banned substance. The 30-year-old immediately accepted a provisional suspension in June before UEFA's ruling.

Álvarez had previously taken time off from football in 2017 for testicular cancer treatment. Despite his appeal regarding the medication, UEFA upheld the suspension which affects all competitions. However, Athletic Bilbao will still compete in this season's Champions League.

