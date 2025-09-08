India Reclaims Asia Cup Glory, Books Spot in FIH World Cup 2026

In a triumphant display of skill and teamwork, India's men's hockey team clinched the Asia Cup title with a decisive 4-1 victory over defending champions South Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday. This win ends India's eight-year wait for continental supremacy and secures their place in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Reflecting on the achievement, team captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed deep gratitude towards the supportive fans at Rajgir and acknowledged the efforts of the Bihar government in facilitating excellent arrangements for the tournament. The victory comes as a significant morale booster since India's last World Cup win in 1975.

Highlighted by 'Man of the Match' Dilpreet Singh's performance, the Indian team's strategy centered around cohesive play from the tournament's start. Singh emphasized the importance of teamwork, which became the catalyst for their success. Forward Hardik Singh echoed these sentiments, expressing his delight at qualifying for the World Cup and the anticipation of performing on the global stage next year. Following their historic win, each player received INR 3 lakh, and the support staff received INR 1.5 lakh, as announced by Indian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)