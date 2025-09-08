Left Menu

India's Shooting Stars Set Sights on ISSF World Cup Glory

India's rifle and pistol mixed team shooters gear up for the ISSF World Cup at Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre. Key Indian pairs, featuring former champions and Olympians, will compete against top global shooters for medal spots in both the rifle and pistol events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ningbo | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:24 IST
India's Shooting Stars Set Sights on ISSF World Cup Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

India's mixed team rifle and pistol shooters are ready to make their mark as the nation's shooting contingent kicks off its ISSF World Cup campaign on Tuesday at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre.

On the tournament's opening day, events in both rifle and pistol mixed teams are scheduled. India has strategically selected a 24-member team, drawing primarily from shooters ranked four-six nationally, for this year's final World Cup stage.

In their quest for glory, India's new-look pairs will face formidable opponents, including world and Olympic champions, as they vie for four medal match positions, a challenging endeavor amidst fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

 India
3
ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

 India
4
Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025