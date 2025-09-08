India's Shooting Stars Set Sights on ISSF World Cup Glory

India's mixed team rifle and pistol shooters are ready to make their mark as the nation's shooting contingent kicks off its ISSF World Cup campaign on Tuesday at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre.

On the tournament's opening day, events in both rifle and pistol mixed teams are scheduled. India has strategically selected a 24-member team, drawing primarily from shooters ranked four-six nationally, for this year's final World Cup stage.

In their quest for glory, India's new-look pairs will face formidable opponents, including world and Olympic champions, as they vie for four medal match positions, a challenging endeavor amidst fierce competition.

