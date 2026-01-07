Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes, Latest Success Against Illicit Goods

In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Customs Department in Silchar seized counterfeit cigarettes worth ₹34 lakh. This operation highlights ongoing efforts against counterfeit networks. Previously, Assam Rifles seized Methamphetamine tablets with an estimated value of Rs 33.186 crore in Mizoram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:30 IST
Assam Rifles seizes counterfeit Cigarettes worth ₹34 lakhs (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles, alongside the Customs Department, seized counterfeit cigarettes worth ₹34 lakh from a godown in Silchar. The operation took place on Tuesday, with the consignment reportedly en route for state distribution. This joint effort showcases the ongoing crackdown on counterfeit goods in the region.

The Assam Rifles noted that their collaboration with the Customs Department positions them at the forefront of eradicating counterfeit networks. Regular operations have been a strategic part of their mission, with this latest seizure marking a crucial milestone in disrupting the illegal trade of counterfeit products.

In an earlier successful operation, the Assam Rifles, along with the Mizoram Police, intercepted 11.062 kg of Methamphetamine tablets near the Indo-Myanmar border. The psychotropic substances, valued at Rs 33.186 crore internationally, were discovered following intelligence on narcotics trafficking in Mizoram's Kaifang area, leading to swift action and handover to local authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

