Inspector General's Assessment Boosts Assam Rifles' Morale in Nagaland

Major General Manish Kumar, Inspector General of Assam Rifles, conducted a thorough review of the force's operational readiness in Tuensang district, Nagaland, on Friday.

During his visit, Kumar engaged with the troops stationed in the district. He acknowledged their commitment to protecting India's easternmost borders, as stated in an Assam Rifles press release. He commended the personnel for their dedication to shielding the local populace from insurgent threats and advised them to sustain high levels of motivation, vigilance, and professionalism to manage regional security challenges effectively.

In addition to reviewing operations, Kumar visited Bethel Children Home in Tuensang, where he interacted with the children and distributed educational materials. He highlighted the Assam Rifles' contribution to civic action through initiatives such as health camps, educational outreach, and infrastructure projects, emphasizing their importance in fostering community peace, progress, and goodwill.

(With inputs from agencies.)