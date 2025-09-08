Indian Boxers Advance in Liverpool World Championships

Indian boxing sensation Jaismine Lamboria secured her quarterfinal berth in the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool with a commanding victory over Brazil's two-time Olympian Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu in the women's 57kg category. The bout marked their second encounter, with Lamboria triumphant both times.

At Liverpool, Lamboria clinched a unanimous 5:0 decision, leaving her just one win away from a world championship medal, as stated by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). India's 20-member team competes under the newly formed World Boxing's inaugural championships, looking for stellar performances in both men's and women's events.

Fellow boxer Abhinash Jamwal, who previously claimed silver at the World Boxing Cup, kept his medal hopes alive with a 5:0 victory over Mexico's Hugo Barron in the men's 65kg second round. However, Indian representatives Sakshi and Sanamacha Chanu were eliminated, highlighting the challenges in the fierce competition.

Eyes now turn to Indian pugilists Sachin, Sumit, Narender, and Neeraj Phogat as they seek to secure quarterfinal spots on Monday, facing formidable international opponents. The Indian boxing squad remains determined to leave its mark at the world's most prestigious boxing event.

