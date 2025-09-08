Kashmir Marathon-2025: A Cultural Odyssey Through Sports

In a bid to fuse sports with culture and tourism, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting to prepare for the Kashmir Marathon-2025. The event aims to transcend its sporting roots, offering participants a holistic experience of Kashmir's vibrant heritage and landscape.

The marathon, now set for November 2, 2025, will include full, half, and shorter runs, taking runners through Srinagar's iconic locations. Abdullah underscored the importance of involving local businesses and participants to enrich the event.

With a focus on financial sustainability and widespread appeal, the chief minister proposed acquiring a title sponsor. Abdullah remains committed to transforming the marathon into a global sporting spectacle that highlights the region's natural beauty and cultural richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)