Kashmir Marathon-2025: A Cultural Odyssey Through Sports

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the plans for Kashmir Marathon-2025, aiming to merge sports with cultural and tourism elements. The event will feature various marathon lengths and promote Kashmir's unique heritage. Scheduled for November 2, 2025, the marathon seeks sustainability and community engagement.

Updated: 08-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:09 IST
In a bid to fuse sports with culture and tourism, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting to prepare for the Kashmir Marathon-2025. The event aims to transcend its sporting roots, offering participants a holistic experience of Kashmir's vibrant heritage and landscape.

The marathon, now set for November 2, 2025, will include full, half, and shorter runs, taking runners through Srinagar's iconic locations. Abdullah underscored the importance of involving local businesses and participants to enrich the event.

With a focus on financial sustainability and widespread appeal, the chief minister proposed acquiring a title sponsor. Abdullah remains committed to transforming the marathon into a global sporting spectacle that highlights the region's natural beauty and cultural richness.

