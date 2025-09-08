Shock Defeats and Brilliant Wins in Thrilling Chess Tournament

The latest round of the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament was filled with unexpected twists as top-seeded Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa faced a surprising defeat against Germany's Matthias Bluebaum. Simultaneously, World Champion D Gukesh fell to Abhimanyu Mishra, marking a historic victory for the young American prodigy of Indian origin.

In other remarkable performances, Indian player Arjun Erigaisi secured a dominant win over former Russian, now Swiss, Nikita Vituigov. Meanwhile, Iranian chess player Parham Maghsoodloo continued his exceptional form by overcoming Hungary's Richard Rapport, maintaining an unrivaled lead in the tournament.

The women's section saw India's R Vaishali maintain her joint lead after a draw with Kateryna Lagno. With a lucrative prize pool and qualification opportunities for the next Candidates tournament, stakes remain high as the tournament progresses, showcasing thrilling matches and the potential for unexpected outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)