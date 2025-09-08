Left Menu

Shock Defeats and Brilliant Wins in Thrilling Chess Tournament

The FIDE Grand Swiss saw surprising defeats for top contenders, including Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and World Champion D Gukesh. Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi and Parham Maghsoodloo showcased brilliant performances. The event offers high stakes with considerable prize money and qualifications for the next Candidates tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:47 IST
Shock Defeats and Brilliant Wins in Thrilling Chess Tournament
Grandmaster
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

The latest round of the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament was filled with unexpected twists as top-seeded Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa faced a surprising defeat against Germany's Matthias Bluebaum. Simultaneously, World Champion D Gukesh fell to Abhimanyu Mishra, marking a historic victory for the young American prodigy of Indian origin.

In other remarkable performances, Indian player Arjun Erigaisi secured a dominant win over former Russian, now Swiss, Nikita Vituigov. Meanwhile, Iranian chess player Parham Maghsoodloo continued his exceptional form by overcoming Hungary's Richard Rapport, maintaining an unrivaled lead in the tournament.

The women's section saw India's R Vaishali maintain her joint lead after a draw with Kateryna Lagno. With a lucrative prize pool and qualification opportunities for the next Candidates tournament, stakes remain high as the tournament progresses, showcasing thrilling matches and the potential for unexpected outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Man Escapes with Rifle: Navy & Police on High Alert

Mystery Man Escapes with Rifle: Navy & Police on High Alert

 India
2
Supreme Court Decisions on Trump's Controversial Executive Actions

Supreme Court Decisions on Trump's Controversial Executive Actions

 Global
3
Political Turmoil: France's Repeated Search for Stability

Political Turmoil: France's Repeated Search for Stability

 Global
4
Norway's Labour Party Edges to Victory in Parliamentary Election

Norway's Labour Party Edges to Victory in Parliamentary Election

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025