Sweden's World Cup Hopes Falter with Kosovo Defeat

Sweden's bid to qualify for the World Cup took a hit after a 2-0 loss to Kosovo. Lindon Emerllahu's late red card didn't stop Kosovo. Sweden, with a recent draw against Slovenia, couldn't overcome an early deficit. Kosovo now ranks second in Group B, trailing Switzerland.

Updated: 09-09-2025 02:43 IST
Sweden's aspirations to reach the World Cup suffered a significant blow as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Kosovo on Monday. A red card for Lindon Emerllahu in stoppage time wasn't enough to alter the result as Kosovo secured the crucial victory.

The Swedish squad faced an early setback when a 26th-minute attempt by Elvis Rexhbecaj was inadvertently deflected into their net. Kosovo's Vedat Muriqi doubled the lead just before halftime. Despite introducing Alexander Isak to the field, Sweden failed to mount a comeback.

Kosovo's win elevates them to second place in Group B, trailing Switzerland, while Sweden lingers in third, narrowly ahead of Slovenia. Only the first-place team from each group secures direct qualification to the finals, with the runners-up heading to playoffs.

