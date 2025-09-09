Nottingham Forest Sacks Nuno Espirito Santo Amid Tensions With Club Owner

Nottingham Forest has parted ways with manager Nuno Espirito Santo, according to an official announcement made by the Premier League club on Tuesday. The move follows the Portuguese manager's admission last month that his relationship with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, had soured.

Espirito Santo, who joined the club in December 2023, successfully steered Forest out of relegation and into their best top-flight season in three decades, clinching a Europa League spot. However, despite these achievements, internal conflicts arose, particularly concerning transfer decisions and club management.

Reports in British media highlighted the discord, underscored by Marinakis' public confrontation with Espirito Santo and the latter's critique of Forest's 'unbalanced' squad. The club described suggestions of a heated exchange as 'fake news,' yet the dismissal marks a turning point in Forest's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)