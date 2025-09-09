Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Sacks Nuno Espirito Santo Amid Tensions With Club Owner

Nottingham Forest has dismissed manager Nuno Espirito Santo following reported tensions with club owner Evangelos Marinakis. Despite leading the team to a Europa League spot last season, their best performance in decades, Espirito Santo's relationship with ownership deteriorated over transfers and alleged disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 05:51 IST
Nottingham Forest Sacks Nuno Espirito Santo Amid Tensions With Club Owner

Nottingham Forest has parted ways with manager Nuno Espirito Santo, according to an official announcement made by the Premier League club on Tuesday. The move follows the Portuguese manager's admission last month that his relationship with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, had soured.

Espirito Santo, who joined the club in December 2023, successfully steered Forest out of relegation and into their best top-flight season in three decades, clinching a Europa League spot. However, despite these achievements, internal conflicts arose, particularly concerning transfer decisions and club management.

Reports in British media highlighted the discord, underscored by Marinakis' public confrontation with Espirito Santo and the latter's critique of Forest's 'unbalanced' squad. The club described suggestions of a heated exchange as 'fake news,' yet the dismissal marks a turning point in Forest's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

 Global
2
Operation Midway Blitz: Controversial Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

Operation Midway Blitz: Controversial Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

 Global
3
Japan Weighs Support for Ambitious Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

Japan Weighs Support for Ambitious Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

 Global
4
South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025