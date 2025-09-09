Left Menu

Sandro Tonali's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Thrilling Victory for Italy Against Israel

Sandro Tonali scored a last-minute goal to secure Italy's 5-4 win over Israel in a World Cup qualifier. The chaotic match saw Italy twice come back from deficits, with critical goals also from Kean, Politano, and Raspadori. The fixture was played amid political tensions involving Israel.

Sandro Tonali delivered a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Italy, ensuring a 5-4 victory over Israel in a chaotic World Cup qualifier on Monday. Italy, struggling after a previous loss to Norway, faced challenges again as Israel initially took the lead twice during the game in Hungary.

Moise Kean's goals, along with contributions from Politano and Raspadori, ensured Italy pulled ahead. However, Israel struck twice in quick succession to level at 4-4 until Tonali's speculative shot clinched the win. Errors from Italy, including own goals and mistakes by Gianluigi Donnarumma, were notable.

The match took place amid political tensions, with Israeli players wearing black armbands in memory of a recent attack in Jerusalem. Italy's triumph moves them above Israel in Group I, trailing Norway, who leads with four wins. Other European qualifiers saw victories for Denmark, Scotland, and Croatia.

