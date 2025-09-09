Left Menu

Jack Draper's Season Cut Short by Persistent Arm Injury

Jack Draper will miss the rest of the tennis season due to a left arm injury sustained during the U.S. Open. The injury, a bone bruise, has plagued him since Wimbledon, disrupting his promising season. Despite setbacks, Draper remains determined to return stronger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:29 IST
Jack Draper

Jack Draper, the seventh-ranked tennis player, announced he will miss the remainder of the season after withdrawing from the U.S. Open due to a persistent left arm injury.

The 23-year-old has been dealing with this injury since Wimbledon, where a bone bruise was diagnosed following a match against Marin Cilic.

Draper expressed his disappointment, noting the setback has interrupted the momentum he built this year. Despite this, he remains optimistic and determined to return stronger, aiming to reach his full potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

