Jack Draper's Season Cut Short by Persistent Arm Injury

Jack Draper, the seventh-ranked tennis player, announced he will miss the remainder of the season after withdrawing from the U.S. Open due to a persistent left arm injury.

The 23-year-old has been dealing with this injury since Wimbledon, where a bone bruise was diagnosed following a match against Marin Cilic.

Draper expressed his disappointment, noting the setback has interrupted the momentum he built this year. Despite this, he remains optimistic and determined to return stronger, aiming to reach his full potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)