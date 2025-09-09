Ben Stokes and Mark Wood: Key Boosts for England's Ashes Aspirations
England's cricket team is receiving a major boost as test captain Ben Stokes resumes training and fast bowler Mark Wood is set to return. Stokes' recovery from a shoulder injury is progressing well, while Wood is close to a comeback after knee surgery, enhancing England's Ashes campaign preparations.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England's preparations for the upcoming Ashes series are receiving a significant lift as test captain Ben Stokes resumes training. Fast bowler Mark Wood is poised for a return next week, offering a timely enhancement to the team's prospects in Australia later this year.
Stokes, who missed the fifth test against India due to a shoulder injury, has begun batting in the nets, according to Durham head coach Ryan Campbell. Stokes' ability to contribute as both a batsman and a bowler could be crucial for England as they aim to reclaim the Ashes urn in Australia.
Meanwhile, Mark Wood, who has been sidelined after knee surgery, is nearing a comeback. Campbell expressed optimism about Wood's return, noting its significance not just for Durham, but also for the national side's Ashes campaign.
ALSO READ
India Launches Training Programme to Build Future Science Leaders and Administrators
Back Injuries Plague Australian Fast Bowlers, Callum Vidler Latest Victim
Empowering Frontline Heroes: Delhi Rail's Life-Saving Training Initiative
Uttar Pradesh Drives into the Future with Modern Training Centres
Team India Gears Up for Asia Cup with Intense Training Sessions in Abu Dhabi