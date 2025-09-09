Left Menu

Ben Stokes and Mark Wood: Key Boosts for England's Ashes Aspirations

England's cricket team is receiving a major boost as test captain Ben Stokes resumes training and fast bowler Mark Wood is set to return. Stokes' recovery from a shoulder injury is progressing well, while Wood is close to a comeback after knee surgery, enhancing England's Ashes campaign preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:39 IST
England's preparations for the upcoming Ashes series are receiving a significant lift as test captain Ben Stokes resumes training. Fast bowler Mark Wood is poised for a return next week, offering a timely enhancement to the team's prospects in Australia later this year.

Stokes, who missed the fifth test against India due to a shoulder injury, has begun batting in the nets, according to Durham head coach Ryan Campbell. Stokes' ability to contribute as both a batsman and a bowler could be crucial for England as they aim to reclaim the Ashes urn in Australia.

Meanwhile, Mark Wood, who has been sidelined after knee surgery, is nearing a comeback. Campbell expressed optimism about Wood's return, noting its significance not just for Durham, but also for the national side's Ashes campaign.

