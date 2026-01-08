SailGP Opens Groundbreaking Training Base in Pensacola

SailGP has unveiled its first permanent training facility in Pensacola, Florida, designed to offer equal access to all participating teams. This state-of-the-art complex, positioned as the North American training hub, aims to level the playing field in the high-adrenaline sailing championship.

SailGP's centralized management of the facility marks a shift from traditional team-controlled operations, ensuring consistent and transparent access. According to SailGP CEO and co-founder Russell Coutts, the enhanced access to premier training facilities will bolster year-round athlete development, intensifying competition and attracting top talent to the sport.

Chosen for its ideal sailing conditions and advanced infrastructure, Pensacola is set to become a pivotal training ground as the championship extends its global reach. The initiative is part of a greater vision to establish the U.S. as a primary hub for elite sailing, encompassing youth, women's, Olympic, and SailGP programs.

