Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC emerged victorious in the third edition of the Climate Cup 2025, defeating Rajasthan United FC in a gripping penalty shootout in Leh-Ladakh. Held at an altitude of 12,000 feet, the event marked a historic victory as Sudeva's U18 and U20 teams outplayed seasoned contenders, showcasing the prowess of their youth development.

The tournament was a collaborative effort, organized by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, the Department of Youth Services and Sports, and the Ladakh Football Association, with sponsorship from the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. Sudeva FC praised the successful organization of the event, applauding its role in promoting competitive football within Ladakh's unique environment.

Anuj Gupta, President of Sudeva FC, emphasized the significance of the win. He stated, "This victory exemplifies the strength of our youth development system. Our young players have demonstrated that passion and dedication can overcome any challenge—even at high altitudes against top national teams." This edition of the Climate Cup celebrated sportsmanship, resilience, and environmental awareness, furthering Sudeva FC's mission to nurture India's future football talents.

