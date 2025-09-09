Left Menu

Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC triumphantly claimed the Climate Cup 2025, overcoming Rajasthan United FC in an intense penalty shootout at Leh-Ladakh. The victory, achieved by their U18 and U20 teams, highlighted the strength of their youth program. The event, organized with collaborative support, underscored Ladakh's sporting spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:08 IST
Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown
Team Sudeva FC (Photo: Sudeva FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sudeva FC emerged victorious in the third edition of the Climate Cup 2025, defeating Rajasthan United FC in a gripping penalty shootout in Leh-Ladakh. Held at an altitude of 12,000 feet, the event marked a historic victory as Sudeva's U18 and U20 teams outplayed seasoned contenders, showcasing the prowess of their youth development.

The tournament was a collaborative effort, organized by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, the Department of Youth Services and Sports, and the Ladakh Football Association, with sponsorship from the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. Sudeva FC praised the successful organization of the event, applauding its role in promoting competitive football within Ladakh's unique environment.

Anuj Gupta, President of Sudeva FC, emphasized the significance of the win. He stated, "This victory exemplifies the strength of our youth development system. Our young players have demonstrated that passion and dedication can overcome any challenge—even at high altitudes against top national teams." This edition of the Climate Cup celebrated sportsmanship, resilience, and environmental awareness, furthering Sudeva FC's mission to nurture India's future football talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

 India
2
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

 India
3
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

 India
4
India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Street Case

India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Str...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025