USA Prepares for Cricket Revolution: Mayor's New World T20 League Set to Begin

The United States is on the brink of a cricketing revolution, preparing to host the Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League in November 2025. This eagerly anticipated 12-day event is set to redefine cricketing entertainment, showcasing a thrilling mix of international legends and local talent, according to an official release from the league.

The league will feature four franchises battling for glory, with a diverse lineup of 60 players. Among them are international stars and emerging USA-based cricketers, representing cricketing powerhouses like India, South Africa, England, West Indies, and the USA. Fans can expect world-class action and a display of cricket's global diversity.

League Chairman and Commissioner Brijesh Mathur emphasized the event's commitment to developing young talent. 'We aim to create pathways for aspiring cricketers,' Mathur stated. The league seeks to uncover local talent and offer them vital experience alongside world-class players, inspiring the next generation.

Organized by Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc., the Mayor's New World T20 League aims to foster cricket's growth and draw new audiences in the region. Each match in the fast-paced 20-over format promises 180 minutes of high-energy action, captivating fans worldwide with boundaries, wickets, and thrilling moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)