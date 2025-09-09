Left Menu

Indian Golfers Take Swing at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

India's top amateur golfers, including Anshul Mishra and Rakshit Dahiya, are set to compete in the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The prestigious tournament offers invitations to major global events, drawing players from across the region. Indian players have significant international experience, making them strong contenders.

India's golfing talents are gearing up for the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, scheduled from October 23 to 26. Notable players like reigning All India amateur champion Anshul Mishra and promising talent Rakshit Dahiya are among those representing India at this esteemed event.

The field includes Indian golfers Raghav Gulati and Ranveer Mitroo. With considerable international experience, many have honed their skills in global arenas, including Dubai, Japan, and the US. These players bring varied successes from junior championships to recent professional events.

This championship, inaugurated in 2009, serves as a platform for amateur golfers from the Asia-Pacific. It promises attractive prizes, including invitations to the Masters Tournament and exemptions into The Open and the Amateur Championship, cementing its status as a prestigious event in amateur golf.

