Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for Asia Cup Glory

The Indian women's hockey team, unbeaten in the tournament, prepares to face South Korea in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. After topping their pool, India aims to sustain momentum, win the title, and qualify for the World Cup. Forwards Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan lead the scoring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:12 IST
The determined Indian women's hockey team is set to clash with South Korea in their first Super 4 stage match at the Asia Cup, taking place this Wednesday. Undefeated in their campaign, the Indians started strong with an 11-0 win over Thailand and a 2-2 draw with South Korea, followed by a 12-0 demolition of Singapore to top Pool B on goal difference.

Now, with eyes firmly on the prize, India looks to maintain momentum as they aim for the Asia Cup title and a ticket to next year's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. Ranked 10th in the world, India stands as the favorite against Japan, whom they will face after their encounter with South Korea. Following this, India will challenge China's title-contending team on Thursday.

Key players Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan are in prime form, having each scored five goals in pool play, showcasing their prowess with hat-tricks in the rout of Singapore. Coach Harendra Singh praised the team's discipline and attacking edge but highlighted the need for defensive sharpness and opportunity conversion in the challenging Super 4s stage, particularly against formidable opponents like China.

