India Struggles to Make Mark in ISSF World Cup Opener

India's journey at the ISSF World Cup began under challenging circumstances as their 10m air pistol and rifle mixed teams could not secure a place in the finals. The mixed team events saw Indian pairs struggling to make a mark, finishing 11th and 13th in air pistol and 14th and 34th in air rifle qualifications.

Young shooter Amit Sharma and his partner Surbhi Rao, competing in his third World Cup, managed a qualification total of 594, securing 11th place. Meanwhile, Olympian Rhythm Sangwan and Nishant Rawat finished 13th, with Rawat's underperformance affecting their score.

In the air rifle segment, the pair featuring Asian Games bronze medallist Ramita Jindal and Maddineni Umamahesh aggregated 628.6, ending at 14th. As India seeks a better outcome, excitement builds for the men's 10m air pistol events and women's 25m pistol qualifiers set to begin on Wednesday.

