Afghanistan's Rashid Khan Critiques Challenging Asia Cup Schedule

Afghanistan's cricket captain Rashid Khan has spoken out about the challenging travel schedule imposed by the Asia Cup, pointing out the logistical difficulty of journeying two hours from Dubai to Abu Dhabi for each match.

While attending a press conference reportedly scheduled on the same day as his team's match against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, Khan remarked on the inconvenience, mentioning a previous discussion with other team captains. However, as the highest wicket-taker in T20I history, he emphasized the need for professional focus once on the field.

In a similar vein, Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka raised concerns about the taxing schedule, highlighting the lack of recovery time following a recent series in Zimbabwe. Both captains expressed concern for fitness and performance under these conditions, advocating for strategic rest periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)