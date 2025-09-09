Left Menu

David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

David Miller, a key player for South Africa, will miss the T20I series against England due to a right hamstring strain. Despite his absence, South Africa has not named a replacement. Former player Albie Morkel joins as a bowling consultant to bolster the team's management.

David Miller (Photo: @ProteasMenCSA/X). Image Credit: ANI
On the eve of the T20I series opener against England, Cricket South Africa confirmed the withdrawal of David Miller due to a right hamstring strain incurred during the final week of the Hundred. The injury has left the power-hitting batsman, who played for Northern Superchargers, sidelined for the three-match series kicking off at Sophia Gardens.

Despite Miller's absence, which leaves the team with just 14 members, South Africa has not named a replacement. Miller was initially listed for the ODI phase of the tour but has not featured for the Proteas since the Champions Trophy. His last absence was during South Africa's white-ball tour to Australia, also due to the Hundred commitments. To bolster the team's management, they have brought in former all-rounder Albie Morkel as a bowling consultant for the T20I series. Morkel is known for his T20I experience and prominent IPL presence.

Before the series, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma reiterated Miller's role in the team's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Bavuma stated that Miller had contractual bindings during the Hundred, making him unavailable for selection during that period. With the Hundred concluded, Miller is expected to rejoin the T20I team, despite missing the ODI build-up. The current South Africa T20I squad, led by Aiden Markram, includes notable players such as Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

