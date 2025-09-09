Atiqa Mir: Karting Prodigy Shines in European Debut

Atiqa Mir, a rising star in the world of karting, has completed her inaugural European season, culminating with the final round of the RMC Euro Trophy championship in Italy. The young Indian driver gained invaluable experience throughout the competition, showcasing her emerging prowess in the highly competitive field.

A highlight of her debut season was securing a top-nine finish in the Czech Republic, an impressive feat in a field dominated by older, more experienced male drivers. Atiqa's talent drew attention, with the F1 Academy stepping in to provide technical and financial backing, marking a first for an Indian driver.

Despite being one of the youngest and least experienced contestants, Atiqa consistently delivered standout performances, often outpacing her seasoned teammates. Her father, Asif Nazir Mir, a former Formula Asia runner-up, applauded the rigorous competition in Europe as the ideal training ground for his daughter's burgeoning career in motorsport.

