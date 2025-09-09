Protests Shape Vuelta a Espana Outcomes: Bernal Triumphs Amid Disruption

The Vuelta a Espana faced further interruptions as pro-Palestinian protests compelled organizers to shorten stage 16. Egan Bernal emerged as the stage winner after a sprint finish, with Jonas Vingegaard retaining the overall lead despite the chaos.

Protesters waving Palestinian flags blocked the road, forcing race officials to declare Bernal the victor 8 km before the scheduled finish. The disruption marked another incident following earlier stages impacted by similar protests.

An incident-packed race included a crash on stage 15 after protesters disrupted proceedings. The ongoing presence of demonstrators has significantly affected the race's outcomes and athlete safety, leaving teams and organizers navigating uncharted challenges.

