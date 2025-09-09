Left Menu

Canada vs. Israel Davis Cup: Closed Doors Amid Safety Concerns

The Davis Cup tie between Canada and Israel will be held without spectators in Halifax due to safety issues. Despite calls for cancellation, Tennis Canada decided on a closed-door event after consultations with security agencies. Ticket holders will receive refunds for the September 12-13 matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:47 IST
A Davis Cup World Group I tie between Canada and Israel will proceed without spectators in Halifax this weekend due to mounting safety concerns. Tennis Canada, working with the International Tennis Federation, decided on the measure after receiving intelligence from local authorities and national security agencies about potential disruptions.

An open letter signed by 400 academics, activists, athletes, and writers had called for the event's cancellation amidst Israel's military actions in Gaza. Tennis Canada CEO Gavin Ziv emphasized the responsibility to protect participants and maintain the event, stating that holding it without an audience was the only feasible solution.

While Ziv acknowledged the disappointment from the decision, he looks forward to returning to Halifax in the future. Those who bought tickets for the September 12-13 tie will be refunded. The winner of the best-of-five series will move on to the 2026 Qualifiers 1st Round, competing for a spot in the 2026 Davis Cup title chase.

