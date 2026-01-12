Healing Divide: NYC Nurses Strike Cites Staffing and Safety Concerns

New York City is facing a significant disruption in its healthcare system as thousands of nurses in three major hospital systems walked off the job Monday. The strike, which began after failed contract negotiations over the weekend, involves Mount Sinai Hospital and two of its satellite branches, NewYork-Presbyterian, and Montefiore Medical Centre.

Approximately 15,000 nurses, as reported by the New York State Nurses Association, initiated the strike amid a challenging flu season, potentially forcing the affected hospitals to transfer patients and cancel procedures. Hospitals are actively hiring temporary nurses to fill the labor gap, aiming to minimize disruptions to patient care.

The strike centers on demands for better staffing and enhanced safety measures, reflecting nurses' concerns over unmanageable workloads and recent security incidents. These contract negotiations are taking place independently at each medical center, while some hospitals have reached agreements to avoid similar strikes. The nonprofit hospitals claim the union's demands are financially burdensome.

(With inputs from agencies.)