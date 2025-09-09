Left Menu

Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Flawless Victory over Bengal Warriorz in PKL Showdown

Dabang Delhi K.C. triumphed over Bengal Warriorz 45-34 in a gripping Pro Kabaddi League match, ascending to the top of the table. Star raider Ashu Malik's stellar performance and Ajinkya Pawar's all-round abilities guided their fourth consecutive win in Vizag, supported by a robust defensive strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:28 IST
Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Flawless Victory over Bengal Warriorz in PKL Showdown
Players in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter, Dabang Delhi K.C. outclassed Bengal Warriorz with a decisive 45-34 victory on Tuesday night, propelling them to the summit of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 standings. Ashu Malik emerged as the star performer with an impressive 16 points, while Ajinkya Pawar provided vital support, marking the team's fourth consecutive win at the Vishwanadh Sport Club in Vizag.

Neeraj Narwal, surprisingly leading the charge for Dabang Delhi, kicked off with a multi-point raid that sidelined Parteek and Mayur Kadam, establishing an early advantage. However, Bengal's Dhaakad Devank Dalal countered by dismissing Surjeet Singh twice, keeping the scores tight at 10-9 before the first Time-Out.

A pivotal moment came when Ajinkya Pawar shifted from raider to defender, executing a Super Tackle on the Warriorz skipper and facilitating the return of Fazel Atrachali, who swiftly claimed his first point. Ajinkya's multi-point raid inflicted an All Out on Bengal in the 4th minute, giving Delhi a substantial 10-point lead, which they maintained to end the first half at 23-14.

Devank Dalal's relentless efforts earned him a fourth consecutive Super 10, yet Dabang Delhi's resilience shone through with strategic plays, including a Super Tackle on Devank and Neeraj Narwal's Super Raid, extending their lead to 11 points. Ajinkya's defensive prowess further solidified the victory as Delhi inflicted a second All Out, stretching the margin to 15 points, eventually sealing the match at 45-34 courtesy of Ashu Malik's spectacular Do-or-Die raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN-Iran Nuclear Inspection Deal: A Step Forward

UN-Iran Nuclear Inspection Deal: A Step Forward

 Austria
2
Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Maharashtra

Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Maharashtra

 India
3
Mexico's Economic Boost: Correcting Trade Imbalances

Mexico's Economic Boost: Correcting Trade Imbalances

 Global
4
India Calls for Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Doha

India Calls for Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Doha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025