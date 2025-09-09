Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Flawless Victory over Bengal Warriorz in PKL Showdown

In a thrilling encounter, Dabang Delhi K.C. outclassed Bengal Warriorz with a decisive 45-34 victory on Tuesday night, propelling them to the summit of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 standings. Ashu Malik emerged as the star performer with an impressive 16 points, while Ajinkya Pawar provided vital support, marking the team's fourth consecutive win at the Vishwanadh Sport Club in Vizag.

Neeraj Narwal, surprisingly leading the charge for Dabang Delhi, kicked off with a multi-point raid that sidelined Parteek and Mayur Kadam, establishing an early advantage. However, Bengal's Dhaakad Devank Dalal countered by dismissing Surjeet Singh twice, keeping the scores tight at 10-9 before the first Time-Out.

A pivotal moment came when Ajinkya Pawar shifted from raider to defender, executing a Super Tackle on the Warriorz skipper and facilitating the return of Fazel Atrachali, who swiftly claimed his first point. Ajinkya's multi-point raid inflicted an All Out on Bengal in the 4th minute, giving Delhi a substantial 10-point lead, which they maintained to end the first half at 23-14.

Devank Dalal's relentless efforts earned him a fourth consecutive Super 10, yet Dabang Delhi's resilience shone through with strategic plays, including a Super Tackle on Devank and Neeraj Narwal's Super Raid, extending their lead to 11 points. Ajinkya's defensive prowess further solidified the victory as Delhi inflicted a second All Out, stretching the margin to 15 points, eventually sealing the match at 45-34 courtesy of Ashu Malik's spectacular Do-or-Die raid.

