Sports World Shake-Up: Deals, Drama, and Surprises

A roundup of current sports news highlights major deals in the NFL and NHL, off-field issues, and alterations in sports events. Notable developments include Dustin May's replacement by Connelly Early for the Red Sox, and safety concerns affecting the Canada-Israel Davis Cup tie.

Updated: 09-09-2025 22:30 IST
In recent sports news, the Pittsburgh Steelers have secured veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, while young goaltender Dustin Wolf has committed to a long-term extension with the Calgary Flames. Peppers was unexpectedly let go by New England, while Wolf's contract signifies a substantial raise.

U.S. Ryder Cup participant Xander Schauffele is absent from his team's Napa gathering due to the birth of his son. In football, the Atlanta Falcons are responding to missed opportunities by recruiting kicker John Parker Romo for their practice squad.

Amidst gameplay and personal controversies, a looming threat of extreme heat for the 2026 World Cup has been identified. Additionally, Tyreek Hill faces domestic violence allegations, and the Canada-Israel Davis Cup tie will be spectator-free due to safety concerns.

