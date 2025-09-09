ICC's 'Will to Win' Campaign Launches Ahead of Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced its flagship 'Will to Win' campaign film as the world eagerly anticipates the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The unveiling coincides with the commencement of ticket sales, accessible via Tickets.cricketworldcup.com, painting a picture of determination and victory.

The campaign casts a spotlight on international cricket stars, including India's Smriti Mandhana, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, and Australia's Ellyse Perry, among others. This emotionally charged narrative highlights the athletes' current achievements while acknowledging their arduous journeys and early aspirations, as noted by ICC officials.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah highlighted the significance of the campaign's return to India after 12 years. He emphasized its role not only as a showcase of global talent but also as a tribute to the persevering spirit and dreams defining women's cricket. The world will witness the 13th edition kickoff on September 30, with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka set to face off in Guwahati, leading to a grand finale on November 2.

