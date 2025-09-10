Left Menu

Afghanistan Dominates Asia Cup Opener with Stunning Victory

Afghanistan triumphed over Hong Kong by 94 runs in the Asia Cup opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai led with crucial innings. Hong Kong's response fell short with Babar Hayat as the top-scorer, failing to reach the set target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding performance, Afghanistan secured a momentous 94-run victory over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup opener on Tuesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 188 for six, spearheaded by solid knocks from opener Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Atal remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 52 balls, forming a crucial 51-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi for the third wicket. Omarzai added fireworks with a formidable 21-ball 53, providing a late surge to the innings.

In response, Hong Kong struggled to keep up, managing only 94 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. Despite Babar Hayat's effort as the top-scorer with 39 runs, Afghanistan's bowling attack, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib, dismantled their hopes effectively.

