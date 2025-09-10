Afghanistan Dominates Asia Cup Opener with Stunning Victory

In a commanding performance, Afghanistan secured a momentous 94-run victory over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup opener on Tuesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 188 for six, spearheaded by solid knocks from opener Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Atal remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 52 balls, forming a crucial 51-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi for the third wicket. Omarzai added fireworks with a formidable 21-ball 53, providing a late surge to the innings.

In response, Hong Kong struggled to keep up, managing only 94 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. Despite Babar Hayat's effort as the top-scorer with 39 runs, Afghanistan's bowling attack, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib, dismantled their hopes effectively.